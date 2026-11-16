French polling and market research group Ipsos has filed a complaint with the authorities after detecting a cyberattack affecting one of its internal IT systems.

The company said in a statement that it identified the cybersecurity incident on 11 November and reported it to the relevant authorities.

Ipsos employs 20,000 people and operates in 90 countries, including Belgium.

The company said an investigation is under way to determine the nature and extent of the incident.

It added that there has been no impact on its operations.

Ipsos said it would inform those affected if the investigation finds that information relating to clients, projects or commercial partners was involved.