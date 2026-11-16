European negotiators joined Ukrainian and US envoys for the first time on Monday to discuss planned peace talks with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Ukainian president said the online talks included US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, alongside European representatives chosen to take part in any future negotiations with Moscow.

European countries have agreed to send negotiators from Germany, France, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom, as well as representatives of the EU. Zelensky said those countries and the EU took part in the initial talks, together with a Nato representative.

“The conversation was not easy, but there is a result,” Zelenskyy said, after the latest US-mediated Russian-Ukrainian talks in Abu Dhabi produced only limited progress.

As diplomatic efforts continued, Moscow said a strategic bridge linking mainland Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula had been struck by Ukraine.

Crimea remains central to the Kremlin, hosting numerous Russian military bases and serving as a powerful political symbol for President Vladimir Putin since its annexation in 2014.

Russia also said it had destroyed 1,336 Ukrainian drones overnight. According to Russian defence ministry figures compiled by French news agency AFP, this was the second-highest daily total of Ukrainian drones launched at Russia so far this year.

The wave of Ukrainian attacks came as Russia continued to bombard Ukraine, including strikes on energy facilities, ahead of winter, while the United States tried to revive diplomatic efforts.

Putin is due to travel this week to Shenzhen, near Hong Kong in southern China, where he is expected to meet his US and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the Asia - Pacific Wconomic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

It would be the first meeting of its kind between Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Zelenskyy also accused Russia of receiving increasing numbers of missiles from North Korea and urged European allies to help Ukraine respond “on equal terms” to the threat.

“Russia is unfortunately receiving more ballistic missiles from North Korea. It is dozens of missiles each month,” Zelensky said.

North Korea has become one of Russia’s closest allies since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“Europe has missiles capable of delivering truly effective strikes,” the Ukrainian president said, calling on allies to help Ukraine “fight Russian global banditry”.

North Korea has sent troops to fight alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region, but no soldiers from third countries are officially fighting alongside Ukraine.

Separately, a source familiar with the matter told AFP on Monday that small contingents of French soldiers have been operating in Ukraine for several months to train troops and help maintain equipment.

“The rotation of French trainers for Ukraine, in France, in Poland or occasionally in Ukraine, is a reality. But this is not a military operation. There is no intention of being involved in coercive action,” the source said.

In France, far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen held a closed-door meeting on Monday with Ukraine’s ambassador in Paris.

According to a statement from her National Rally party, Le Pen said that if elected in April 2027, “the state of France’s public finances would no longer allow financial support for Ukraine in the coming months.”