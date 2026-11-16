An auction dedicated to the world of Hergé raised €1,123,454 in Paris on Monday, organiser Artcurial told Belga news agency.

A total of 401 lots went under the hammer, offering a wide-ranging look at the work of Tintin’s creator.

The sale included original drawings, sketches and preparatory documents that shed light on Hergé’s creative process.

It also featured older editions, screen prints, postcards, figurines and board games, reflecting the enduring reach of the Tintin universe.

The top lot was a preparatory drawing for page 53 of the album Coke in Stock, which sold for €120,240.

A preparatory pencil drawing for page 56 of Tintin in Tibet fetched €90,848.

Another pencil drawing, for page 1 of Coke in Stock, sold for €86,840.