Phoebe Bridgers, the US singer-songwriter who this week received seven Grammy nominations, has moved her upcoming show from Brussels to Antwerp and changed the date.

Beatvenues, the concert organiser, sent an email to holders of tickets for the sold-out show at Forest National on Monday, saying that the concert, which was originally due to take place on Saturday 5 December, was moving to the AFAS Dome in Antwerp and would be a day later, on Sunday 6 December.

In the email, the group said that the change of venue would allow “Phoebe to bring the full production of the show to life, so you can enjoy the complete show experience."

Fans will be able to receive refunds if they cannot attend the show.

The reactions of fans to the decision have been mixed.

A member of the phoebebridgers Reddit group, _FlagadaStoned, wrote: “We all received the bad news now, this event will take place in Antwerp on 6th of December. That absolutely sucks but 'the way it used to be is not the way that it is'."

Another member of the group, delicate13, wrote: “Now that she’s changed dates I can actually go!”

The Forest National venue in Brussels has a capacity of 8,400 and regularly puts on groups with spectacular stage sets. Recent artists playing there include British heavy-metal veterans Judas Priest whose show involves lead singer Rob Halford riding onto the stage on a Harley Davidson motor bike.

Meanwhile, the AFAS Dome in Antwerp (formerly known as the Sportpaleis) has a capacity of 23,000. This has prompted speculation that the decision to move the show is to take advantage of news this week that Bridgers has been nominated for a Grammy in seven categories, including best album of the year and best alternative music album for her third release, “Lost Weekend”.

Bridgers performed two tracks from the album, “Still Standing” and “Bobby” on this weekend’s edition of SNL, a comedy show that goes out on NBC.

The Brussels Times has contacted Beatvenues for comment.