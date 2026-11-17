Compared to the same day last year, Belgian employees have requested 66% more leave days on 19 November, the release date of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto VI, according to data from Acerta.

Acerta estimates that between 10,000 and 15,000 additional days of leave will be taken on 19 November, and on Friday 20 November, Acerta reports an increase of 34% in leave days taken by employees under 30 years old.

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated game releases this decade, with Forbes estimating the game could bring in between €2.7 and €4.5 billion in its first week of sales alone. The game has already sold around 5 million copies in pre-sale, generating around €1 billion in revenue.

American HR platform BambooHR reports that close to 1 in 5 employees in the United States are taking a day off on 19 November. This is a 13% increase compared to similar days in the previous days.

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The previous game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, has made over €9 billion since its release in 2013 across sales and revenue from online play, selling 230 million copies worldwide.

Set in Vice City, a fictional city based on the US city of Miami, Grand Theft Auto VI follows the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos and their criminal wheeling and dealing in the world of Leonida.

Players are provided with over 50 hours of gameplay in the main storyline, but the main selling point of the game is the large open-world map, with hundreds of side missions and places to explore.

An online version of the game, allowing players to play with and against each other, is expected to be released in 2027.

The first Grand Theft Auto game was released in 1997 as a 2D action-adventure game. Since then, six more sequels have been released, with several games receiving expansions.

Publisher Rockstar Games confirmed in 2022 that development for the eighth iteration in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto VI, was "well underway." The Edinburgh-based studio developing the game, Rockstar North, initially aimed to release the game in 2025, but this was delayed several times to allow for what the studio described as 'extra polish' and 'massive scope management.'