Belgium's budget deficit and debt burden are set to worsen next year, according to the European Commission's latest analysis.

Without policy changes, Belgium's deficit, projected to land at 5.2% of GDP in 2026, is expected to widen further to 5.5% in 2027 and 5.7% in 2028. That would leave Belgium tied with France for the eurozone's highest deficit.

"Member States must respond with budgets that apply prudent fiscal policies that comply with our fiscal framework," urged Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, who presented the autumn economic forecast for EU countries on Tuesday.

As a eurozone country, Belgium is currently under the European Commission's scrutiny as part of an Excessive Deficit Procedure, which began in 2024, with the target of reaching a deficit of 2.1% of GDP by 2029.

The forecast comes as Belgium's federal government struggles to agree on the budget effort needed through to 2029 to stay on the path agreed with the European Union.

The country missed the 15 October deadline to submit its budget plan to the Commission. As a result, next year's projections include only measures already announced by the country's regional and community governments.

Without a detailed budget plan from Belgium, the Commission noted that sharply rising interest costs and higher military spending would drive further deterioration.

Last month, ministers in the Federal government were warned that an interest-driven debt "snowball" was now likely in 2029, rather than 2031 as previously expected. The shift in deadline is due to rising interest rates this summer, which surpassed 4%.

Under such a "snowball" scenario, over 50% of Belgium's annual budget deficit would be taken up by interest repayments.

As a result of sustained deficits over the coming years, the Commission also forecasts Belgium's public debt to rise to 115.8% of GDP by 2028 if current policies remain unchanged, keeping the country as the EU's fourth most indebted member state.

Among the four EU countries with debt levels above 100% of GDP — Italy, Greece, France and Belgium — only Greece is expected to see its debt ratio fall. Across the eurozone, average public debt is forecast to reach 91.3% of GDP.

Belgium's economy is expected to pick up in the coming years according to the Commission's analysis. After a subdued period, with growth of 0.7% in 2026 and 0.8% in 2027, the Belgian economy is expected to expand by 1.2% in 2028.

Inflation is forecast to ease to 2.5% in 2028 from 3.6%, although it would remain above the euro area average of 2.1%.

The labour market is also expected to hold up relatively well, with employment rising by 0.8% over the next two years, compared with 0.4% in the euro area, and unemployment falling to 6.3% from 6.6%.

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