Hello everyone and welcome to today’s newsletter!

The main story on our homepage is about Belgium’s recent decision to refuse accommodation to asylum seekers who have previously applied for international protection in another EU Member State.

As temperatures are dropping and winter is around the corner, Belgium’s Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) has announced that these so-called “Dublin asylum seekers” – according to her figures, 38% of all asylum applications in Belgium – will no longer get accommodation in an asylum centre in Belgium.

The announcement comes as the federal government transposed the new European Reception Directive of the Asylum and Migration Pact into national law last weekend. This is to prevent what Van Bossuyt calls “asylum shopping.”

However, NGOs helping asylum seekers and refugees stressed that new or stricter measures would do nothing to limit asylum applications in Belgium, as these rates fluctuate naturally depending on external factors. Read the full story here.

Another story is about the air quality, as only three cities in Europe are on track to meet EU air pollution limits and – surprise, surprise – none of them is in Belgium.

Still, Belgium didn’t do half bad: Brussels ranked fifth, while Ghent and Antwerp also made it onto the list, reports Josse Van Dessel. If the new EU air pollution limits were implemented today, however, Brussels would not meet them. Read more here.

On a different note, regular contributor Polya Pencheva looked into how social media has changed how people see love. Online, relationships can look perfect, but this kind of content can have a big impact on young people.

Research has found that teenagers and young adults who have grown up with digital technologies might have different expectations of relationships than older generations, and social media is only intensifying these unrealistic ideas. Read the full story here.

Speaking of love stories: we also have news about Phoebe Bridgers. The US singer-songwriter, who received seven Grammy nominations this week, has moved her upcoming show from Brussels to Antwerp and changed the date.

According to the announcement, the change of venue would allow “Phoebe to bring the full production of the show to life,” but fan reactions have been mixed. Music journalist Simon Taylor gives you the details.

Thoughts, comments, tips or suggestions can be sent to m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good week!

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A few weeks before the start of winter, Belgian ministers approved a bill allowing the authorities to refuse shelter to roughly one third of asylum seekers. Read more.

Brussels would not meet the new EU air pollution limits if they were implemented today, according to the Clean Cities City Ranking 2026. Read more.

Deputy Prime Minister Frank Vandenbroucke from the Flemish socialist party, said he does not want to govern with the French-speaking socialists PS. Read more.

Teenagers and young adults who have grown up with digital technologies might have different expectations of relationships from older generations. Read more.

IKEA Belgium, which currently has eight stores, says it sees room for new outlets in West Flanders, Antwerp and Brussels in the long term. Read more.

The change of venue would allow “Phoebe to bring the full production of the show to life, so you can enjoy the complete show experience," according to the announcement. Read more.

On Wednesday, Colruyt supermarkets will sell 10,000 gift boxes containing Trappist beers including the Westvleteren Blonde, normally sold only at an abbey. Read more.