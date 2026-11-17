Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés) has convened Belgium’s relevant authorities to assess any potential impact on Belgium from GPS signal disruption in Dutch airspace.

The problems were reported on Monday, 9 November, when dozens of aircraft said that they had experienced interference with their GPS signals. Investigators are treating deliberate sabotage as a serious possibility. Attention has focused on six Russian-flagged vessels that were sailing in the North Sea north of Texel at the time.

“The safety of our airspace leaves no room for approximation or uncertainty,” Mr Crucke said. “Disruptions to satellite navigation systems are a phenomenon we must take extremely seriously, especially in the current geopolitical context. We must neither play down these incidents nor jump to hasty conclusions.”

He has therefore asked the Crisis Centre to organise a co-ordination meeting involving the relevant intelligence and security services, the Directorate General for Air Transport and air traffic controller Skeyes.

The meeting intends to establish the situation for Belgium, assess the threat and examine possible measures.

Mr Crucke said air navigation relies on several complementary systems and stressed the need to strengthen Belgium’s ability to detect such disruptions, understand their origin, and ensure the aviation sector has the tools and procedures needed to respond.

“The safety of passengers and crews remains our absolute priority,” he said.

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