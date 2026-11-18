Some 4G and 5G smartphones will lose the ability to contact emergency services when Belgium’s mobile operators switch off 2G networks throughout 2028 and 2029.

In a statement to The Brussels Times, Jimmy Smedts, a spokesperson for the Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT), said the regulator doesn’t have an exact figure for how many phone models or users could be affected currently. However, Smedts said that people can check themselves if their phone will be affected.

“Users should check whether their device supports voice calls and emergency calls over 4G or 5G,” Smedts advised. “In particular, they should make sure that Voice over LTE (VoLTE), which enables calls over 4G, is supported and enabled in their phone's settings.”

He added that replacing the SIM card or updating the phone's software might be enough to solve compatibility issues.

Clear and timely information

Mobile operators will be contacting affected customers throughout 2027 to help them ensure their device will remain functional following the shutdown. Smedts said these measures aim to prevent people from discovering their phones can’t contact emergency services only when they need help, particularly those less familiar with technology.

“The BIPT has stressed that users must not be unexpectedly confronted with limitations when contacting emergency services after the 2G shutdown,” he said. “Mobile operators are therefore expected to provide clear and timely information to their customers, help them identify devices that may be affected and offer ways to check their compatibility.”

Some eCall systems, which automatically contact emergency services after serious road accidents, may also be affected by the shutdown. The BIPT doesn’t have detailed information about what technical solutions may be offered by vehicle manufacturers or who would pay for any necessary modifications.

In the meantime, Smedts advises vehicle owners to contact their manufacturer or garage to check if their car’s eCall system is dependent on 2G. The BIPT recommends similar precautions for other equipment that might be affected, like alarm systems and smart meters.

The BIPT will post updated recommendations throughout 2027 on its website.

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