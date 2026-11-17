Leuven City Council, Dijledal housing association, and the Catholic University of Leuven have unveiled plans for a climate-neutral residential district in Heverlee.

The model development is to have 420 homes, a park woodland and shared community space.

Construction is expected to begin in 2030, if the project stays on schedule.

The nine-hectare site lies between Tervuursesteenweg, Celestijnenlaan, Sint-Jansbergsesteenweg and Groeneweg.

A draft design has now been completed, giving the future neighbourhood clearer shape.

Its location near Campus Arenberg, Gasthuisberg, the Science Park and IMEC makes it particularly suitable for KU Leuven researchers and healthcare workers.

The project is also intended to help address Leuven’s shortage of affordable housing.

Leuven’s councillor for housing, Lies Corneillie, said the city had set a target at the start of the current administration to deliver 8,000 additional homes by 2042, including 2,000 social rental properties.

She said this development would significantly expand both social and affordable housing in the city.

The district will include about 200 social rental homes provided by Dijledal, around 180 homes for young KU Leuven researchers and about 35 affordable homes for purchase. Property developer ION will build the homes for sale.

The city will retain ownership of the land in order to keep the homes affordable, and resale prices will also be capped.

Dijledal chair Hannes De Geest said the project would provide 200 additional families with new climate-neutral social housing of different types in a very green setting.

KU Leuven said the scheme would help attract young researchers and support them in settling in Leuven.

General manager Wim Desmet said the university was focusing on a varied supply of affordable homes for university researchers and, more broadly, for staff linked to UZ Leuven and imec.