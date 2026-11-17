Visitors to websites including Ikea, Zoom, the BBC and CNN on Monday may have been exposed to malicious software after hackers exploited a flaw in a web platform used by major organisations, according to specialist media.

A list published on the website of security researcher Report URI shows that the affected sites included several in Belgium, such as private bank ABN AMRO MeesPierson, pet food maker Just Russel, and airline KLM. It remains unclear how many people were affected and how much may have been stolen.

The attackers are believed to have been seeking cryptocurrency and credit card data. They reportedly targeted Optimizely, a marketing technology company whose platform helps organisations manage their websites.

Optimizely confirmed that a security breach had taken place. The company said an unauthorised party had exploited a vulnerability in its Experimentation product to inject malicious JavaScript code into some customers’ projects. The company said that the issue had been fixed and the malicious code removed.

According to specialised tech media, as reported by Belga, the hackers managed to inject their code into the websites of 178 organisations.