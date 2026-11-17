A criminal group behind six attempted murders in Anderlecht in July-December 2023, combined careful planning with often clumsy execution, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Outlining the shootings before the Brussels Criminal Court during the so-called 'Peterbos Trial' - named after the Anderlecht district plagued by drug-related violence - prosecutors noted that the group showed clear signs of organisation in how it operated.

They pointed to the use of military-grade weapons and to several stolen vehicles that were later set on fire.

“We have the shooters, we have the people who rent the locations, we have the people who provide transport,” prosecutors told the court, adding that, while each suspect may later claim to have “just given a name” or “just rented a location,” they were all parts of a criminal organisation.

At the same time, however, the shootings themselves were often poorly carried out, according to the prosecutors.

In one attack, on 11 September 2023, the gunmen allegedly targeted the wrong house.

In early November 2023, on two consecutive nights, shots were allegedly fired at people linked to the Le Blu nightclub, but, in one of those attacks, the weapons are said to have jammed.

Prosecutors said this gap between professionalism and amateurism could be explained by the age of those carrying out the attacks. They described the gunmen as very young adults, and in some cases minors, whom the organisation allegedly referred to as “the little ones.”

According to the prosecution, the shootings and attempted killings were intended to intimidate rivals and to seize or shut down drug-selling locations. Each target was allegedly a rival group also involved in drug dealing.

“What matters is not the territory,” the prosecution said. “What matters is that their dealers are the ones selling to their customers.”