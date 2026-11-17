Finance Minister Jan Jambon told parliament on Tuesday that he rejected what he called a misleading portrayal of entrepreneurs, as he faced questions over management companies and their impact on public finances.

Jambon (Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie,N-VA) was speaking in the Finance Committee after coalition partner Vooruit recently estimated that management companies cost the public purse between €4.2 billion and €4.7 billion a year.

The Flemish socialists said those with the broadest shoulders should contribute more, including through management companies.

The minister did not provide his own estimate. He said the study was actually about the broader practice of self-employed people incorporating their activities, and he defended that model.

Self-employed workers “deserve our support,” said Jambon, who is also deputy prime minister. “Every euro we can spend is generated by businesses.”

Jambon added that he knew of few institutions “as tough as the State” on its investors.

Vincent Van Quickenborne (Anders) backed that interpretation.

Not so, the left-wing opposition: “It's always labour that creates wealth,” Kemal Bilmez of the Belgian Workers Party (PTB) argued.

Hugues Bayet of the PS mocked what he called an ideological answer. “We simply want to know whether a tax loophole exists,” he said. “And if it does not, why not say so?”

Meanwhile, two days after budget talks collapsed and one day after Prime Minister Bart De Wever met the King, there was still no sign on Tuesday of negotiations resuming, whether in bilateral meetings or in the core cabinet.