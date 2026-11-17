Belgium has risen from 7th to 6th place among the EU’s 27 Member States in the 2026 European Gender Equality Index, according to figures published on Tuesday by the European Institute for Gender Equality.

Belgium scored 70.1 points out of 100 in 2026. That was up 1.4 points from 2025 and 7.9 points higher than in 2020.

The country remains above the EU average, which stood at 64.5 points in 2026.

The bloc’s overall score rose by 0.9 points over the past year and by 5.6 points since 2020.

Belgium’s improvement was driven mainly by gains in the area of power, which measures women’s representation in political, economic and social decision-making. That category increased by 4.7 points from 2025, with social power alone rising by 14 points.

The share of women among Belgium’s ministers, however, fell sharply over the past year, dropping from 55% to 27%. By contrast, women’s representation increased in parliament and came close to parity in the regional assemblies.

Belgium also performed strongly in the area of money, which measures inequalities in access to financial resources and economic circumstances. Its score in that category rose by 2.2 points from 2025.

Across the EU, France topped the ranking for the first time with 74.8 points, ahead of Sweden on 73.6.

The EIGE index measures gender equality across six areas: work, money, knowledge, time, power and health.

Between 2016 and 2026, Member States made progress at different speeds. Some narrowed their gap with the EU average, while others, including Belgium, moved further away from it.