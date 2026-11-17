A total of 570 migrants were intercepted off the Belgian coast between January and October 2026, up from 102 in the same period last year, according to figures released on Tuesday by West Flanders Governor Jurgen Vanlerberghe.

Vanlerberghe called for a humane approach towards the migrants, while urging an extremely tough stance against the smugglers behind the crossings.

The issue was raised in the provincial council after two incidents involving small migrant boats off the Belgian coast in early November prompted questions from Kurt Himpe of the Nieuw Vlaame-Alliantie (N-VA) and Jonathan Haeyaert of Vlaams Belang.

After presenting the figures, the governor said the 2025 numbers had been “historically low” and that the situation had now returned to 2024 levels.

Where migrants previously tried to cross via ports or by hiding in lorries at motorway service areas, smugglers now appear to favour small boats.

Most of these crossings begin in northern France, where the Channel is at its narrowest, but departures from Flanders are also being recorded increasingly often.

“We were largely spared in the province, especially during the summer months, but we are now seeing a sharp increase,” Vanlerberghe said. “Let us be clear: behind every crossing there is a criminal organisation. That is the heart of the problem.”

This year, 55 investigations into human trafficking have already been opened,and 69 suspects have been arrested, the governor said, describing the traffickers as people seeking profit at the expense of others.

“We want to disrupt this model, or even make it impossible,” he said. “That requires a multidisciplinary approach, all the way to the German border.”

Vanlerberghe also stressed the human dimension of the issue.

“I have a clear red line: I do not want to lose a single human life, regardless of where these people come from,” he said.