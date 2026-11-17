A French-language musical about Napoleon will be staged at the foot of Waterloo’s Lion’s Mound in summer 2027, with auditions now under way to fill dozens of roles.

The production was created by Flemish company Historalia, a major player in the sector for around 12 years. Its musical about “the man behind the myth” drew tens of thousands of people to Westerlo last summer.

The success of that run prompted plans for a French-language version at the Waterloo site. Historalia chief executive Simon de Merode said Napoleon’s life already contains all the elements needed for strong drama, describing him as one of the most fascinating historical figures of recent centuries.

De Merode said the show would sit somewhere between a musical, with its demanding standards of singing and acting, and the scale of a large outdoor spectacle.

Artistic and stage director Daphné Cornez said it would be a fully fledged musical performed in the open air on the battlefield itself. She said the relationship between the staging and the location would make the site a central part of the production.

Auditions are being held to recruit around 30 professional actors, alongside 80 extras. Cornez said the search was challenging because the required profiles were difficult to find, but added that several promising performers had already been identified.

Around 20 performances are planned from 12 August 2027, with capacity for 1,850 spectators each evening.

Further information is available on the website napoleon-lespectacle.be