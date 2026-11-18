Child Focus has received more than 550 reports of sexual extortion from victims so far in 2026, up 152% from last year, prompting the organisation to launch a new awareness film aimed at helping young people and families talk about the crime.

In cases of sextortion, offenders typically gain a victim’s trust and manipulate them into sending intimate images. They then threaten to share those images unless the victim sends more material or pays money.

Child Focus said the crime is driven by organised criminal gangs and mainly targets boys. It is the only form of sexual exploitation in which the organisation receives more reports from male victims than from female victims.

Because of shame and fear, many victims do not seek help, said Child Focus chief executive Nel Broothaerts. She warned that the true number of victims is likely to be far higher than the reported figures.

Behind the statistics lies a hidden reality, the organisation said. According to Broothaerts, criminal networks use fake social media profiles to manipulate young people, pressure them into sharing intimate images and extort money from them.

Child Focus said victims, as well as their parents and relatives, often struggle to find the right words to talk about the issue. To address that, the organisation is launching The Script on Wednesday.

The six-minute awareness film presents a staged audition. In it, a young actor plays a 15-year-old who finds the courage to tell his mother and father that he has become a victim of financial sextortion.

Belgium also has dedicated helplines for violence. Helpline 1712 (NL and EN) and Ecoute Violences Conjugales (0800 30 030 in FR) provide advice for abuse. There are also specialised Sexual Violence Crisis Centres (CPVS/ZSG) in Brussels where you can receive emergency medical and psychological care, accessible via any emergency room.