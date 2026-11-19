Kurt Karlsson selects the best current and upcoming events and exhibitions.

Events

BRAFA ART FAIR, Brussels Expo, Place de Belgique 1, 1020 Laeken, January 24-31, 2027

One of Europe’s most prestigious art fairs, BRAFA puts Belgium at the centre of the fine art map. It welcomes collectors, gallery owners and art enthusiasts, with thousands of works spanning different styles and periods presented by internationally renowned galleries.

ART3F, Brussels Expo, Place de Belgique 1, 1020 Laeken, November 22-24, 2026

A contemporary art fair where enthusiasts and collectors can meet painters, sculptors and photographers and learn about their work firsthand.

BRUXELLES SUR SCÈNES, Various locations in Brussels, Until November 30, 2026

Explore 13 of the capital’s most unusual venues and café-theatres at this eclectic festival, featuring more than 100 performances of music and comedy by established artists and emerging talents throughout November.

WINTER WONDERS, Various locations in central Brussels, November 27, 2026 to January 3, 2027

Winter Wonders (Plaisirs d’Hiver/Winterpret) once again transforms central Brussels for the festive season, with its Ferris wheel, merry-go-rounds, ice rink and more than 200 chalets selling crafts, hot food and mulled wine. The festivities begin with the arrival of the Christmas tree on Grand-Place.

INTERCLASSICS, Brussels Expo, Avenue Impératrice Charlotte, 1020 Brussels, November 20-22, 2026

Rare and classic cars fill 40,000 m² across several Brussels Expo halls at Heysel: a paradise for petrolheads.

ART ANTWERP, Antwerp Expo, Jan van Rijswijcklaan 191, 2020 Antwerp, December 10-13, 2026

Organised by Art Brussels, this contemporary art fair brings together some 78 galleries from nine countries, showcasing established artists and emerging talent.

BRUSSELS AFFORDABLE ART FAIR, Tour & Taxis, Rue Picard 3, 1000 Brussels, February 17-21, 2027

A more wallet-friendly art fair, featuring thousands of contemporary works from Belgian and international galleries, alongside installations and interactive workshops.

BRIGHT FESTIVAL, Various locations in Brussels, February 12-15, 2026

A calendar highlight for Instagrammers in Brussels, the Bright Festival illuminates some of the capital's most iconic spots with original artistic light installations, bringing joy to the post-Christmas lull.

MONS EN LUMIÈRES, Various locations in Mons, January 27-31, 2027

Mons puts on its own light show, with 16 installations along a 3 km route through the city centre. A second instalment takes place around the Château d’Havré on February 12–13.

Art shows

A TRULY IMMENSE JOURNEY, Kanal, Square Sainctelette 21, 1000 Brussels, November 28, 2026 to January 9, 2028

Kanal, this issue’s cover star, opens its doors with an ambitious exhibition of more than 350 works spanning a century of modern and contemporary art. From Picasso and Matisse to Brussels-based artists, it explores migration, cultural exchange and the restless evolution of artistic expression.

BRUXELLES 1900, Petit Palais, Avenue Winston-Churchill, 75008 Paris, Until April 25, 2027

Paris’s Petit Palais celebrates Brussels’ artistic golden age with over 250 works by Ensor, Khnopff, Horta and others, exploring Symbolism, Art Nouveau and the extraordinary creativity that made the Belgian capital a European cultural powerhouse around 1900.

VAN EYCK: THE PORTRAITS, The National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London, WC2N 5DN, Until April 11, 2027

London’s National Gallery brings together all nine surviving painted portraits by Flemish master Jan van Eyck, revealing his extraordinary realism and the remarkably lifelike faces of people who lived 600 years ago.

THE ANTWERP SIX, MoMu, Nationalestraat 28, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium, Until January 17, 2027

Marking 40 years since their breakthrough, MoMu’s The Antwerp Six traces the rise of six radical designers who reshaped global fashion. Through garments, archives and personal material, it explores their shared origins and fiercely individual careers.

M.C. ESCHER – BEYOND INFINITY, Shed 4Bis, Tour & Taxis, Avenue du Port 86C, 1000 Brussels, Until March 7, 2027

M.C. Escher – Beyond Infinity brings more than 150 original works to Brussels, exploring the Dutch artist’s optical illusions, impossible perspectives and mesmerising patterns. Interactive installations and immersive scenography invite visitors inside Escher’s playful universe, where art, mathematics and imagination collide.

PHILIP AGUIRRE Y OTEGUI, KMSKA, Leopold de Waelplaat 1, 2000 Antwerp, Until January 27, 2027

Antwerp’s KMSKA stages the largest retrospective of Philip Aguirre y Otegui, bringing together over 100 sculptures, drawings and prints exploring beauty, human dignity and the realities of migration, inequality and conflict.

WILLIAM KENTRIDGE, Bozar Centre for Fine Arts, Ravensteinstraat 23, 1000 Brussels, Until March 7, 2027

William Kentridge’s major Bozar exhibition surveys four decades of politically charged, poetic work, spanning drawings, animation, sculpture, film and installation. Highlighting his celebrated stage productions, it explores his collaborative practice and enduring engagement with history, memory and transformation.

ART NOUVEAU VERSUS ART DECO?, Horta Museum, Rue Américaine 27, 1060 Saint-Gilles, Until January 11, 2027

Can a chair tell the story of a century? The Horta Museum’s Art Nouveau versus Art Deco? uses 31 landmark seats by designers from Victor Horta to Le Corbusier to explore changing ideas of beauty, technology and living, while inviting today’s students to join the conversation.

IMPRESSIONNISM: A BELGIAN STORY, La Boverie, Parc de la Boverie 3, 4020 Liège, Until March 29, 2027

Marking La Boverie’s tenth anniversary, this major exhibition brings together 150 works by Belgian and French Impressionists, from Ensor and Boch to Monet and Renoir, tracing Belgium’s avant-garde flowering.

JIRŌ TANIGUCHI, Fondation Folon, Drève de la Ramée 6A, 1310 La Hulpe, Until February 14, 2027

The Folon Foundation celebrates manga master Jirō Taniguchi with more than 160 works exploring memory, nature and everyday life, revealing his poetic storytelling and deep connections with European comics.

LOST AND FOUND, Fondation A, Avenue van Volxem 304, 1190 Brussels, Until December 20, 2026

Lost and Found brings Japanese photography to Fondation A, featuring 15 artists across generations. Curated by Julien Frydman, the exhibition explores diverse visions of Japanese society, identity and everyday life through contemporary photography.

JENNY MONTIGNY, MSK, Fernand Scribedreef 1, 9000 Ghent, Until January 1, 2027

A major retrospective celebrates Ghent Impressionist Jenny Montigny, revealing her luminous, intimate depictions of childhood, motherhood, rural life and interiors. Paintings, pastels, drawings and etchings highlight the distinctive vision of an independent artist long deserving wider recognition.

SOLEIL NOIR, Boghossian Foundation – Villa Empain, Avenue Franklin Roosevelt, 67, 1050 Ixelles, Until March 19, 2027

Villa Empain celebrates 130 years of Belgian art, bringing together nearly 100 works, including 30 by Léon Spilliaert, alongside Ensor, Permeke, Tuymans and Borremans, exploring melancholy, portraiture, landscapes and the North Sea.

LEE BUL — FROM 1998 TO NOWLEE BUL – FROM 1998 TO NOW, M HKA, Leuvenstraat 32, 2000 Antwerp, Until March 7, 2027

Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now brings together over 200 works exploring utopia, technology, modernity and the body, celebrating the influential South Korean artist’s provocative, multidisciplinary practice.

MARC CHAGALL, Musée des Beaux-Arts de Mons, Rue Neuve 8, 7000 Mons, Until February 14, 2027

Bringing together more than 200 works and objects, this exhibition explores how craftsmanship, popular traditions and collaborations shaped Chagall’s art, from painting and printmaking to ceramics, sculpture, tapestry, stained glass and stage design.

AI WEIWEI: LIFE, REVOLT, POETRY, Emile Verhaeren Museum, Emile Verhaerenstraat 71, 2890 Sint-Amands, Until December 13, 2026

At Sint-Amands’ Emile Verhaeren Museum, Ai Weiwei pays tribute to his poet father Ai Qing and Belgian poet Verhaeren through personally selected artworks exploring rebellion, creativity and their intertwined legacies.

JEAN BRUSSELMANS, Bozar Centre for Fine Arts, Ravensteinstraat 23, 1000 Brussels, Until January 31, 2027

Bozar rediscovers Belgian painter Jean Brusselmans in his first major retrospective since 1980, bringing together 120 works exploring his distinctive landscapes, bold colours and interplay between abstraction and figuration, alongside contemporaries including Mondrian.

MANET. JAMAIS VU MANET, Musée des Beaux-Arts de Tournai, Rue de l’Enclos Saint-Martin 3, 7500 Tournai, December 12, 2026 to June 13, 2027

Tournai’s Fine Arts Museum revisits Belgium’s only two Manet paintings, exploring how their seemingly idyllic scenes reflect industrialisation, changing social relationships and the birth of modern art.

History, science & interactive

SMITHSONIAN STARSTRUCK, Hangar 3, Tour & Taxis, Avenue du Port 86C, 1000 Brussels, Until December 30, 2026

Developed with the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, this immersive 3D experience takes visitors from the Milky Way to exoplanets and black holes, using real astronomical data to reveal the mysteries of the Universe.

THE PORCELAIN STORE, Domaine & Musée royal de Mariemont, 100 Chaussée de Mariemont, 7140 Morlanwelz, Until May 9, 2027

Tracing nearly two centuries of Brussels porcelain-making, this exhibition explores the Demeuldre-Coché factory through its objects, workshops and workers, and the changing society they both served and reflected.

INUIT – IMPRESSIONS OF THE CANADIAN FAR NORTH, Art & History Museum, Cinquantenaire Park 10, 1000 Brussels, Until April 18, 2027

An exhibition at Brussels’ Art & History Museum explores contemporary Inuit art from Nunavut and Nunavik through 250 sculptures and graphic works, covering Arctic wildlife, shamanism, traditional culture and climate change.

POSTCOLONIAL?, House of European History, Rue Belliard 135, 1000 Brussels, Until March 14, 2027

An examination of Europe’s colonial legacy, from its origins to the present, through artworks, objects and personal stories. It explores how power endured beyond empire and continues to shape societies today.

RESTORATION OF THE GHENT ALTARPIECE, Museum of Fine Arts Ghent (MSK), Fernand Scribedreef 1, 9000 Ghent, Until December 31, 2026

Completed in 1432 by the Van Eyck brothers, The Adoration of the Mystic Lamb – the Ghent Altarpiece – is one of the world’s great paintings. Seven panels are being restored at MSK, where visitors can watch the restorers at work through a glass partition.

VAN HEMESSEN & FATHER, Snijders&Rockox House, Keizerstraat 10-12, 2000 Antwerp, Until January 31, 2027

Antwerp’s Snijders&Rockox House rediscovers Renaissance painter Jan van Hemessen and his pioneering daughter Catharina, one of Europe’s earliest recognised female artists, through portraits, religious paintings and a rare display of his monumental Last Judgment triptych.

IDENTITA – THE STORY OF CZECH GRAPHIC DESIGN, Design Museum, Place de Belgique 1, 1020 Laeken, Until March 3, 2027

Identita traces a century of Czech graphic design through posters, books, logos and symbols, revealing how designers responded to dramatic political, social and cultural upheavals from Czechoslovakia to today.

PUBLIC MATTER(S): DESIGN AND DEMOCRACY, Design Museum Gent, Drabstraat 10, Until April 11, 2027

Ghent’s Design Museum has reopened after four years of transformation, with a redesigned collection, a new wing and an opening exhibition exploring how design shapes democracy, from ballot papers and parliamentary architecture to citizens’ lotteries and constitutional rights for nature.

SIMPLICITIES, Fashion & Lace Museum, Rue de la Violette 12, 1000 Brussels, Until January 10, 2027

Fashion’s quieter side takes centre stage in Simplicities, a thought-provoking exhibition tracing two centuries of elegance, practicality and naturalness, from Enlightenment-era dresses to contemporary designs by Dries van Noten, Issey Miyake and Ann Demeulemeester.

TIME MISSION, Terminal 1, Brussels Expo, Avenue Impératrice Charlotte, 1020 Brussels, Until December 31, 2026

Step through 25 challenge rooms at Time Mission, a new immersive attraction at Brussels Expo, where teams solve puzzles, tackle physical tests and race through time.

AGATHA CHRISTIE: A WORLD OF MYSTERY, British Library, 96 Euston Road, London, NW1 2DB, Until June 27, 2027

A stone’s throw from the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras, this exhibition delves into the life and work of one of the bestselling authors of all time – and creator of the most famous fictional Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot (Tintin notwithstanding).

Galleries

DAVID CRUNELLE - DEGENERATEDAVID CRUNELLE – DEGENERATE, Zedes Art Gallery, Rue Paul Lauters 36, 1050 Brussels, Until December 19, 2026

Armed with scissors, glue and scraps of paper, David Crunelle creates intricate, geometrical compositions that find beauty amid political turmoil and societal decay. His work offers a quietly defiant response to an increasingly troubled world.

SOUS INFLUENCE, Vitrine, Avenue Louise 126, 1050 Brussels, Until December 13, 2026

Ten emerging artists explore how family, culture, technology and society shape our identities through painting, photography, sculpture and installations, transforming a 1,000 m² Brussels mansion into an immersive contemporary art exhibition.

MILAN JESPERS, MARCELLO NITTI: NEWTON'S SLEEP, Huberty & Breyne Gallery, 33 place du Châtelain, 1050 Brussels, Until December 12, 2026

Milan Jespers and Marcello Nitti explore the collision of science and imagination through paintings, drawings and a monumental installation inspired by the volcanic eruption of Mount Tambora in 1815.

LITURGIE DES JOURS, Galerie La Patinoire Royale Bach, Rue Veydt 15, 1060 Saint-Gilles, Until December 19, 2026

Liturgie des jours brings together Ukrainian artists Sasha Kurmaz and Danylo Halkin, whose collages and stained-glass works offer intimate, meditative perspectives on everyday life, memory and survival amid war.

SAYRE GOMEZ – SIN CITY, Xavier Hufkens, 107 Rue St-Georges, 1000 Brussels, Until November 28, 2026

Sayre Gomez captures Los Angeles in photorealistic paintings, sculptures and drawings, exposing the uneasy collision of Hollywood fantasy, urban decay and everyday life beneath California’s sunshine.

T. J. WILCOX: THE ROSE GARDEN, Gladstone, Rue du Grand Cerf 12, 1000 Brussels, Until December 19, 2026

T. J. Wilcox revisits the White House Rose Garden, designed for Kennedy and recently transformed, through digital collages, film and floral sculptures exploring American history, nostalgia and the fragility of cultural memory.

Performance

PRÓXIMAMENTE FESTIVAL, KVS, Arduinkaai 7, 1000 Brussels, November 17-21, 2026

KVS hosts five days of Latin American and Caribbean performing arts, with theatre, dance, workshops and readings exploring suppressed histories, political oppression and the enduring power of memory in troubled times.

LISTEN FESTIVAL, Various venues around Brussels, November 21-22, 2026

Listen Festival celebrates its tenth anniversary with a 24-hour electronic music marathon across 15 Brussels venues, featuring over 100 artists, legendary clubs and even a specially converted party train.

COUDENBERG SOUND BOX FEST, Coudenberg Palace, Place des Palais 7, 1000 Brussels, November 17 to December 13, 2026

The sixth Coudenberg Sound Box Fest transforms the underground ruins of Brussels’ former royal palace into a stage for music, history and debate. Under the theme ReConciliations: War & Peace, and curated by Italian flautist Matteo Gemolo, its concerts span medieval and baroque music, jazz, electronics and improvisation, alongside talks exploring music, conflict, memory and resistance.

BRUSSELS INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL & COMPETITIONS, Théâtre du Vaudeville, Galerie de la Reine 11, 1000 Brussels, November 21 to December 1, 2026

Brussels’ international guitar festival has established itself as a major European event, with concerts, masterclasses, exhibitions and competitions spanning classical and Latin music, Baroque, Brazilian jazz and flamenco.

BRUSSELS FASHION DAYS, Espace Vanderborght, Rue de l’Écuyer 50, 1000 Brussels, November 28 and December 5, 2026

Brussels Fashion Days takes over Espace Vanderborght for two Saturdays of catwalk shows, exhibitions, workshops and pop-up stores, showcasing emerging talent from eight Belgian fashion schools alongside established local designers.

MUSIC CHAPEL FESTIVAL, Flagey, Place Sainte-Croix, 1050 Ixelles, December 4-5, 2026

Celebrating Queen Elisabeth’s 150th anniversary, this two-day festival at Flagey explores her musical friendships and pacifist ideals, featuring orchestral and chamber concerts, culminating in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, a call for peace.

ARS MUSICA FESTIVAL, Various venues around Brussels, Until December 7, 2026

Belgium’s leading contemporary music festival returns with concerts across Brussels and beyond, bringing together adventurous Belgian and international composers, musicians and ensembles to explore new sounds and push musical boundaries.

FESTIVITA! 2027, Cercle Royal Gaulois, Rue de la Loi 5, 1000 Brussels, February 10-14, 2027

FestiVita! brings early music to Brussels’ elegant Cercle Royal Gaulois, opening its historic salons for 15 concerts, a period ball and a lavish banquet.

BRUSSELS JAZZ FESTIVAL, Flagey, Place Sainte-Croix, 1050 Ixelles, January 14-23, 2027

Flagey’s Brussels Jazz Festival returns for its twelfth edition, showcasing adventurous sounds and emerging European and international talent, with Belgian bassist Louise van den Heuvel presenting three projects as artist-in-residence.

Concerts

Joe Jackson. De Vooruit, Ghent. November 24

Westlife 25. AFAS Dome, Antwerp. November 24

Ben Folds. De Roma, Antwerp. November 27

The Prodigy. Forest National, Brussels. November 27

Papa Roach. ING Arena, Brussels. November 28

Axelle Red. Ancienne Belgique, Brussels. November 29

Joss Stone & Cœur de Pirate. Théâtre Royal de Mons, Mons. November 29

Phoebe Bridgers. Forest National, Brussels. December 6

Belle and Sebastian. La Madeleine, Brussels. December 9

UB40. Ancienne Belgique, Brussels. December 14

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert. Forest National, Brussels. December 19

Étienne Daho. Ancienne Belgique, Brussels. January 12

Ricky Gervais. Lotto Arena, Antwerp. January 23

James Blunt. Forest National, Brussels. February 19