While Thanksgiving Day has traditionally been an American holiday, globalisation and pop culture have ensured that people from countries all over the world seize the opportunity to gather their friends and family around a big home-cooked meal.

Whether you're an American living in Belgium who doesn't want to miss celebrating Thanksgiving, a Belgian curious to experience the tradition or someone who just simply likes turkey, there are several fun options to celebrate the holiday.

Friendsgiving

Sometimes the best Thanksgiving meals are shared between friends. That's why the Hoxton Brussels is hosting a special Friendsgiving dinner this Thursday at Cantina Valentina, a Peruvian-inspired restaurant. The evening's menu consists of all Thanksgiving staples, such as BBQ-roasted poultry, sweet potato yams and homemade cornbread.

An exclusive cocktail selection developed with Grey Goose will also be available, as event organisers believe no Friendsgiving dinner can truly be perfect without a proper toast. Reservations are needed in advance, with one-hour time slots available every 15 minutes from 18:00-21:30.

Book your reservation here.

Enjoy an at-home dinner

If you want to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal at home but don't have an entire day to cook a feast, consider catering from Fonteyne The Kitchen. Fonteyne's special three-course meal, priced at €39.10 per person, includes a pumpkin velouté, stuffed roast turkey and a chestnut-based dessert.

A fully stuffed turkey, meant to feed four, is also available for €107. The Thanksgiving selection can be ordered for collection or delivery until 6 December.

Browse the menu here.

Dinner at a Casino

This Friday, VIAGE is hosting a full Thanksgiving dinner consisting of turkey legs, pumpkin crumble, green beans, sweet potato wedges and pumpkin pie for just €25. Entry to the casino is, however, subject to standard entry requirements.

Dinner service begins at 18:00, but reservations are available up until midnight. A Happy Hour, DJ and other live entertainment will accompany the dinner as Viage attempts to "take Thanksgiving up a notch."

More information about the menu and reservations can be found here.