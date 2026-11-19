Despite the impending cold weather, Brussels has a diverse lineup of festivals, live shows and tours to look forward to at the end of this week.

Don't put your weekend plans on ice because of the chilly weather. Here are The Brussels Times top indoor picks for this weekend.

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Top Shelf Comedy, La Plume Persée in Ixelles, Saturday 21 November

Want to start your weekend with a laugh? Some of the sharpest and funniest stand-up comics in Brussels and beyond will take the stage this Saturday at La Plume Persée. Event organisers state each act is uniquely entertaining, making the show enjoyable for all senses of humor.

British headliner Dave Thompson, best known as the actor in the Tinky Winky costume in Teletubbies, will headline the show. All of the acts will be delivered in English.

Find more information here.

Korei Guided Tours, La Grande Blanchisserie, Sunday 22 November

One former Brussels industrial laundry has an unexpected secret; it's a thriving international dance hub. For over three decades, choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker has had her contemporary dance company, dance school and music ensemble transform La Grande Blanchisserie into a vibrant creative campus.

This Sunday, tourgoers can receive a rare behind-the-scenes look at how one of the world’s most innovative dance institutions evolved from an industrial laundry facility to a creative campus. Korei, the tour organiser, warns that the experience may leave you wanting to break out in dance by the tour's end.

Buy tickets here.

Festivals Galore

Full Circle IDEAS FESTIVAL, Full Circle House, 20-22 November

Discussions about geopolitical tensions, the rise of authoritarianism and the impact artificial intelligence has had on democracy and human relationships are just a few of the issues being discussed this weekend at the 2026 Full Circle IDEAS FESTIVAL. Journalists, academics, policymakers and cultural figures alike will speak at the roughly 25 events planned for the festival.

Anyone, regardless of their familiarity with the topics being discussed, is encouraged to attend the festival. Both weekend and day passes are available, but prices have steadily increased as tickets become more limited.

Find more information here.

Listen Festival, various locations, 21 and 22 November

A 24-hour music marathon will take over more than 15 venues across Brussels as part of the Listen Festival's 10th anniversary Saturday and Sunday. For the first time in festival history, a single ticket grants access to the entire programme, allowing partygoers to bounce from major clubs like Fuse and C12 to raves at landmark locations like Brussels-North station and Les Quadrilatères as they please.

Over 100 artists from various genres will perform throughout the festival, half of whom are local musicians. A "party train" running from midnight to 5:00 is included with every ticket, making traveling from one venue to another a fun, stress-free experience.

Get last-minute tickets here.

Balkan Trafik!, Place de la Bourse, until Saturday 21 November

Balkan Trafik!, an annual Brussels festival that celebrates Balkan culture, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with three days of concerts, performances and cultural events at the Bourse. Tickets for each day of the festival are sold separately and cost €35. Each ticket provides full access to that day's entire programme.

Traditional sicanje tattoos, food and a wine bar will be available in addition to the planned musical and dance performances. Children under 11 accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket can attend the festival for free.

Read about each day's programme here.

Have an event you'd like us to highlight? Are there any upcoming events that you'd like us to add to a future weekend preview? Send details to c.pray@brusselstimes.com for a chance to be featured.