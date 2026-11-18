Bonjour tout le monde, dag allemaal!

After you graduated, did you ever think of au pairing as a way to see the world? Au pairs get the chance to be immersed in another culture, live with a host family, and pick up another language.

Unfortunately, live-in au pairs also face a serious potential for exploitation. In Belgium, this was highlighted during an episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Antwerp,’ where the scheme was touted as a cheaper alternative to regular childcare.

At the time, Flemish Employment Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) stressed that this kind of thinking risks pushing the original aim of the au pair scheme – cultural exchange – further and further into the background. The point, she said, is not to “bring in a cheap nanny.”

As a result, she wants to combat fraud and abuse by tightening and clarifying the conditions for au pair placements. Among other things, she is doing this by upping the minimum pay requirement from €450 to €1,000. Read what else is changing here, though the real question, I think, is: what are the real housewives of Antwerp going to do now?

We also have good news about HIV in Belgium: the number of infections last year was 7% lower than the year before. This decrease, writes reporter Josse Van Dessel, is largely due to a reduction in diagnoses in men who have sex with men (MSM).

According to Belgium's national health institute Sciensano, preventative strategies and awareness around medication like PrEP have had a positive impact on the spread of the virus. Read more here.

And lastly, some 4G and 5G smartphones will lose the ability to contact emergency services when Belgium’s mobile operators switch off 2G networks throughout 2028 and 2029.

There are no official figures on how many phone models or users could be affected, but as reporter Chase Pray says, the telecommunications regulator said that people can check themselves to see whether their phone will be affected.

If you have any thoughts, comments, tips or suggestions, send them to m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good one!

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Au pairs coming to Flanders will now have to be paid at least €1,000 a month – up from €450 previously. Read more.

A total of 603 people were diagnosed with an HIV infection in Belgium last year, down 7% from a year before. Read more.

Mobile operators will be contacting affected customers throughout 2027 to help them ensure their device will remain functional following the shutdown. Read more.

Most electric fleet vehicles come with a payment pass offering limitless top-ups, yet rapid electrification forced cost audits. Read more.

The Brussels fire department has responded to 30 weather-related incidents Tuesday evening and night, mainly for flooding. Read more.

Belgian women's representation in political, economic and social decision-making rose by 4.7 points in 2026, according to the European Gender Equality Index. Read more.

Despite issuing 17,717 fines to Belgian vehicles in 2025 and 2026, Brussels issued no low-emission fines to vehicles with foreign plates during this time. Read more.