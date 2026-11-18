From mid-December, railway operator NMBS/SNCB will run longer IC trains between Brussels and Antwerp on weekdays during peak hours, providing 700 extra seats per day.

This increase was revealed Wednesday on the sidelines of a hearing before the Chamber’s Mobility Committee. Capacity on the rail link between Brussels and Antwerp has long been an issue, partly because international trains also run on this route.

NMBS currently operates only three IC trains per hour on this route, down from the previous four.

“It is not possible in the short term to reintroduce a fourth IC train running directly between Brussels and Antwerp,” said Koen Kerckaert, Director of Passenger Transport & Security at NMBS/SNCB, speaking to the committee. “But we are reviewing the capacity of the trains currently operating on that route.”

Due to a slope between Antwerp Central and Berchem, capacity was limited by a lack of traction and pulling power. However, a solution has now been found, as NMBS will add a second locomotive to a number of trainsets to provide the extra pulling power.

This will enable two IC trains to run from Antwerp to Brussels on weekday mornings from 14 December, with an additional carriage and three trains from Brussels to Antwerp in the evenings.