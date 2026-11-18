Ten young Bruxellois will walk 100 kilometres to Geneva later this month, in silence and without stopping, to raise awareness of civilians affected by armed conflicts, Handicap International Belgium said on Wednesday.

The participants, from the non-profit group Human Peak, say they want to draw attention to people whose suffering too often disappears from the headlines, particularly victims of conflicts in Sudan, Gaza and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

They will complete the journey without phones or watches and hope to raise €12,000.

The group is due to set off from the Swiss town of Aigle, a few kilometres from Lake Geneva, during the night of 27 to 28 November.

Their destination is the Broken Chair in Geneva, the 12-metre-high sculpture with a shattered leg that stands opposite the United Nations.

One of the participants, who uses a wheelchair, will also take part in the challenge.

His participation reflects a core belief that disability should not be a barrier to taking part in collective challenges, the statement said.

The walkers said it was a natural choice to finish at the Broken Chair, an international symbol of Handicap International’s campaign against violence inflicted on civilians by explosive weapons.

With its broken leg, the sculpture symbolises the suffering of victims of anti-personnel mines and serves as a reminder of the need to protect civilians from weapons that strike indiscriminately.