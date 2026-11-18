An international network of far-right fight clubs that glorifies Nazi ideology and prepares members for a so-called race war is active in Flanders, according to a joint investigation by VRT programme Pano and Dutch broadcaster BNNVARA’s Zembla.

The groups, known as Active Clubs, combine combat sports with openly extremist far-right beliefs.

They were launched in Europe by Robert Rundo, who previously founded the violent US far-right organisation Rise Above Movement.

There are now Active Clubs in at least 26 European countries. Since this spring, one has also been operating in Flanders, with a training location in Brussels.

Before that, Flemish members had already been involved in Dutch fight clubs, including Active Club Dietsland.

Pano and Zembla investigated the organisation for several months using online research, hidden cameras and an infiltrator. Their findings portray a neo-Nazi network in which white supremacy and admiration for Adolf Hitler are commonplace.

Within the group, combat sports are presented as preparation for civil war and racial conflict. “They do not believe in political solutions; for them, a civil war is inevitable,” the infiltrator said.

The investigation also points to a wider international structure. Footage in the report shows fight clubs from several European countries regularly gathering for “fight nights,” where participants attack each other in cage fights.

Spectators are seen cheering fighters by shouting “Sieg Heil," while victories are celebrated with Nazi salutes.

“This is not a boxing club. This is an organisation that puts violence first within a political framework,” radicalisation expert Christophe Busch, director of the Hannah Arendt Institute, said in the programme.

For that reason, images of the fights are also used as propaganda and distributed through social media to tens of thousands of young people, the investigation found.

The report also highlights links with other neo-Nazi groups, including Wolvenrad.

Pano and Zembla filmed a gathering marking Hitler’s birthday in a forest in Luxembourg. The event featured Nazi flags, a ritual book burning and the veneration of portraits of Adolf Hitler.