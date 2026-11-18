Belgian research centre Imec has officially opened a new office and laboratory in Espoo, Finland, to expand its photonics capabilities.

The new site, located in what was formerly Nokia’s headquarters, was opened on Wednesday in the presence of Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele and Finnish Minister for Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto.

Speaking at the launch of Imec Finland, chief operating officer Rudi Cartuyvels described photonics as a cornerstone technology.

Photonics uses particles of light, or photons, to transport data and is seen as the most energy-efficient way of doing so.

Cartuyvels said the industry has long used photonics for long-distance digital communications. But with the rise of artificial intelligence and the huge volumes of computing power and data now required, he said, the technology is increasingly moving into computer hardware itself.

Imec said its Finnish team, which specialises in photonics, optics and system solutions, will help strengthen the organisation’s existing photonics work. The team will design optical components in Finland, while production will take place in Leuven.

Once the wafers, the silicon discs used to make chips, have been manufactured in Belgium, they will be sent back to Finland for testing.

The Espoo team currently has a staff of 15, with further expansion planned.

Cartuyvels said Imec would not only bring semiconductor expertise to northern Europe, but could also support investment in innovation. He said the organisation would explore early-stage investments alongside Finland’s start-up community to help bring breakthrough technologies to market.

Diependaele said the new branch was about more than opening another office. He said Imec Finland linked two strong, complementary innovation ecosystems, helping to strengthen both regions and Europe as a whole.