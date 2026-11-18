Twelve of the 18 billionaires registered as delegates at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, built much of their wealth in polluting industries including oil and gas, mining and meat production, according to an analysis by Oxfam.

The 18 billionaires have a combined fortune of nearly $200 billion, according to the organisation. Five were registered as “guests of the host country,” it said.

Nafkote Dabi, the NGO’s climate policy lead, said it was fair to ask whose interests were being represented, and which voices were being silenced, when billionaires with fortunes closely tied to polluting industries were given privileged access and influence at the summit.

The organisation also highlighted the number of private jets arriving in Antalya since Saturday 7 November.

Data from the PolluterJet tool showed that 152 aircraft landed in the Turkish city, more than twice the number recorded for COP30 in Brazil and ten times the usual number of private jet arrivals for this time of year.

Oxfam said those flights were responsible for about 1,191 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to 5.3 trips around the world by plane.

Of the aircraft recorded, 30 came from the European Union and 67 from Turkey. However, Oxfam noted that PolluterJet counts only the final leg of each journey, meaning the overall trips were likely to have been much longer.

It added that domestic flights from other Turkish cities may in fact have been the second part of international journeys.

In an earlier analysis, Oxfam found that 66 private jets landed in Brazil during COP30, generating about 114 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

COP31 is due to run until Friday.