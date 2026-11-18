A court in Hasselt has ordered five men suspected of involvement in a drug-trafficking network to remain in custody, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Four of the suspects, aged 24, 26, 29 and 46, are from Hasselt. The fifth man, aged 28, lives in Houthalen, Limburg province.

The Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office said three other suspects in the case had already been released under conditions earlier this month.

They are a 23-year-old woman from Hasselt, a 44-year-old man from Wellen and a 30-year-old woman from Alken, all in Limburg province.

Another 24-year-old suspect from Hasselt also remains in custody following a recent ruling by the Antwerp Indictments Chamber.

The case stems from a major police operation on 22 September, during which officers carried out 18 searches across Limburg and Flemish Brabant and made 10 arrests.

Investigators discovered two active drug plantations in Wellen and Houthalen, containing a total of 1,300 cannabis plants.

Police also seized 14 kilogrammes of drugs, including 1.5 kgs of cocaine and 11 kgs of cannabis, as well as €300,000 in cash.

According to the prosecution, it was the largest operation ever carried out by the LRH police zone, which covers the Limburg Regio Hoofdstad area.