A planned budget cut by Flemish Employment Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) could put 20,000 childcare places at risk, according to the childcare sector.

De Standaard reported the warning on Thursday. From 1 April, Demir will abolish an €8.4 million reduction in social security contributions for childcarers.

The measure affects a specific group of childcarers working under the so-called sui generis status. They look after children in their own homes but are linked to recognised childcare organisations such as Ferm, Felies and Helan.

These childcarers are neither fully self-employed nor employees. For tax purposes, they do not receive a salary but are paid an allowance per child, while still qualifying for limited social protection, including pension rights.

The recognised childcare organisations to which they are attached pay their social security contributions. Demir is now scrapping the discount on those contributions.

Sigrid Van Sever of childcare organisation Felies told De Standaard that the decision would cost her organisation €1 million a year. She said that money is needed to support childcarers through tasks such as registering parents, carrying out home visits, providing guidance and helping with billing.

According to Van Sever, Felies cannot absorb the loss without jeopardising its own future. She said the organisation is therefore likely to end its co-operation agreements with 427 childcarers on 31 March.

Across the sector, there are fears that as many as 3,000 childcarers could be lost. Based on an average occupancy of six to seven children each, that would amount to around 20,000 childcare places.

That figure represents more than a fifth of the 92,817 childcare places currently available. Hendrik Delaruelle of the Flemish Welfare Association told the newspaper that the outlook for these kind of childcarers is "very bleak."

The development could also complicate wider government plans for childcare expansion. Flemish Welfare Minister Caroline Gennez (Vooruit) has said she wants to create 10,000 additional childcare places by 2029.

Earlier this week, it emerged that of the €200 million previously promised for that goal, only €150 million in additional spending will be provided. Demir’s cut of more than €8 million could place further pressure on Gennez’s target.

Speaking in the Flemish Parliament on Wednesday, Gennez said she regretted the loss of the contribution discount. She added, however, that she would continue investing in childminders.

Part of the €150 million budget will be used to help these childcarers move into employee status. But that transition will be phased, and there is not enough funding to support all 3,000 childcarers immediately.