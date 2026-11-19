A quarter of all work done in Belgium could be automated within four years using technology that already exists, according to a new report by consultancy firm McKinsey. The company sees this as a chance to get the Belgian economy growing at a healthy rate again.

Of all the work done each year by Belgium's 5.1 million employed people, about 25% could be carried out by computers, robots or other digital tools by 2030. That is the conclusion of a McKinsey country report on Belgium, reported by De Tijd.

The report sets out how the country could more than double its economic growth, from about 1% a year now to between 2% and 3% a year by 2040.

Strong foundations, weak growth

McKinsey describes Belgians as among the most prosperous people in Europe, with high household wealth and high life satisfaction. The country also has strong research capabilities and world-class industries in pharmaceuticals, heavy industry, food and logistics.

However, over the past three decades, the economy has drifted as more and more jobs have moved into sectors with low productivity, while the most productive sectors have shrunk.

Belgium is still one of Europe's productivity leaders, but its productivity is growing far more slowly than it used to.

Importantly, McKinsey says that this drift is not inevitable: faster growth would create new jobs, raise skill levels and pay for new infrastructure in areas such as energy, ports and technology.

To get there, however, Belgium needs to do two things: make people who already have jobs more productive, and get more working-age people into work.

This week, the European Commission forecast that Belgium's economy will grow by just 0.7% this year and 0.8% next year, which puts it among the weakest performers in Europe.

A bet on new jobs

The first step, according to McKinsey, is to make full use of existing technology to modernise the labour market by 2030.

To reach its estimate, the firm listed the tasks that make up different jobs and worked out how many of them could already be automated with current technology.

It assumes that workers whose tasks are automated will not lose their jobs. Instead, they would move into new roles, either in their own sector or in another one.

The report points to history: the combustion engine created new jobs such as drivers and aircraft technicians, and the rise in living standards that followed led to new careers in fields like human resources and animal care.

'Not happening quickly enough'

McKinsey warns that this will not happen by itself.

"Productivity gains must be embraced and actively pursued, which is not happening quickly enough in Belgium at present," the report says as quoted by De Tijd. It adds that people need more confidence that faster growth will benefit everyone in the long run.

McKinsey also admits that getting companies to automate on a large scale will be hard. Small and medium-sized businesses, which tend to adopt new technology more slowly, will need support.

The report says it would be even better if more of them merged into larger companies.

Easier layoffs

The report makes several recommendations.

The government should set an example by being the first customer for new AI applications. Workers should get better training so they can move into new jobs. The country should also bring back its most productive sectors, which in practice means letting industry grow again.

The most sensitive recommendation concerns the labour market. McKinsey says it must become more flexible, which includes making it easier for companies to lay off staff.

This is likely to meet resistance in Belgium, where trade unions have repeatedly taken to the streets against labour market reforms in recent years.