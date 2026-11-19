With the Black Week starting this Thursday, Belgian consumers hoping to secure major discounts may be disappointed. Consumer protection organisation Testachats has warned that the proportion of genuinely good deals this year is unusually low.

Although retailers have already begun advertising Black Friday promotions, an analysis by Testachats found that the number of worthwhile discounts is no higher than during an ordinary shopping period.

“The proportion of good deals remains stuck at the usual 17%, whereas by this time last year, it had already risen to more than 28%,” said Testachats spokesperson Laura Clays.

Traditionally held on the last Friday of November, Black Friday has evolved from a single day of major discounts, primarily on electronics, into a promotional period spanning several weeks and covering a wide range of products.

Last year, Testachats recorded a significant increase in worthwhile discounts as early as 7 November, three weeks before Black Friday itself. This year, however, the organisation has yet to observe a similar trend.

Clays suggested that the challenging economic climate could explain why retailers are holding back. “It is entirely possible that retailers have decided to start offering discounts later this year,” she explained.

“With two official sales periods already taking place in January and July, as well as Valentine’s Day, back-to-school and various other promotions, retailers may have less room to offer further discounts.”

Despite the disappointing offers, consumer interest remains high: a Testachats survey found that 64% of Belgians plan to make a purchase during Black Friday this year, an increase of 10 percentage points compared to 2025.

Beware of misleading discounts

Beyond the limited number of worthwhile promotions, Testachats is also warning consumers about potentially misleading discounts. Under Belgian pricing rules, retailers advertising a price reduction must generally use the lowest price charged for the product during the preceding 30 days as their reference price.

However, according to the organisation’s survey, 65% of consumers suspect retailers of increasing prices ahead of Black Friday to make subsequent discounts appear more attractive.

One example identified by Testachats involved a microwave advertised for €108 during a Black Friday promotion, supposedly reduced from €189. However, the retailer had only charged the higher price for a brief period, while the same appliance had previously been available for just €94.

"This makes it even harder for consumers to determine whether a promotion is genuinely worthwhile,” Clays warned. To avoid misleading offers, Testachats recommends checking a product’s price history rather than relying solely on the advertised discount.

Through its Rate My Deal platform, consumers can compare prices across retailers and determine whether an offer represents genuine savings. “It might be worth waiting a little longer, until the winter sales, for example, to get an even better bargain,” Clays concluded.