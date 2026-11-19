Goeiemiddag, bonjour and good afternoon!

I know, I know, it’s still a few days away, but I already wanted to give you a heads-up: there’s another national strike coming on Monday.

Thousands of people are expected to join the latest in an ongoing series of strikes in Brussels to denounce the austerity measures and budget cuts of Belgium’s federal government, led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA).

The demonstration will disrupt traffic and public transport across Brussels and the rest of the country, as workers take part in the strike and the march will disrupt certain tram and bus routes.

So far, Belgium’s airports have not made announcements about disruptive flights, but as with previous trade union actions, this might change as the expected impact of the strike becomes clearer over the weekend. Stay up to date here.

We also have a story about the rental prices on shopping streets. Two well-known high streets in Belgium – one in Antwerp and one in Brussels – have been named among the most expensive ones in Europe, based on data by international real estate broker Cushman & Wakefield.

Globally, the most expensive shopping street remains Upper 5th Avenue, where retailers pay an astonishing €24,998 per square metre, followed by London's New Bond Street, where brands hand over €20,642 for commercial space.

Over the last 12 months, 72 of the tracked avenues saw a price increase, while just 28 streets showed a price decline. Want to know more about how Belgian shopping streets are faring? Click here.

And lastly, in case you missed it: Grand Theft Auto VI was released today. As reporter Josse Van Dessel writes, GTA VI is one of the most anticipated video game releases this decade. The game has already sold around 5 million copies in pre-sale, generating around €1 billion in revenue.

Josse also wrote that Belgian employees have requested 66% more leave days today and tomorrow, with a 34% rise in leave days taken by employees under 30 years old. This will result in up to 15,000 additional days of leave. But that is entirely unrelated, I’m sure.

Additionally, the launch led to record internet traffic on the Belgian net overnight, but luckily for all the gamers out there, the telecom operators were prepared. Read more about it here and here.

And lastly, if you’re looking for fun non-GTA VI things to do at the end of the year, Kurt Karlsson has selected the best current and upcoming events and exhibitions, which you can find here.

If you have any thoughts, comments, tips or suggestions, send them to m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Happy gaming!

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Thousands of people are expected to join Monday's national demonstration in Brussels to denounce the social budget cuts of Belgium's federal government. Read more.

The two streets, one in Antwerp and one in Brussels, share 41st place in the ranking of Europe's most expensive shopping streets. Read more.

A yellow warning remains in place for the rest of the country. Read more.

The release of GTA VI comes 13 years after the success of its predecessor, GTA V, and is widely seen as one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. Read more.

A French-speaking association representing magistrates has asked for Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) to resign. Read more.

A chapter of the Active Clubs network, which glorifies Nazi ideology and prepares members for a so-called race war, is active in Flanders, according to VRT. Read more.

Kurt Karlsson selects the best current and upcoming events and exhibitions. Read more.