Ticket sales for the electronic dance music festival Tomorrowland 2027 will open on Friday 29 January, with an exclusive window for local residents.

On Wednesday, festival organisers unveiled the complete 2027 sales calendar. Worldwide pre-sale access opens on Saturday 6 February, while global general sales follow one week later on Saturday 13 February. Demand rarely leaves stragglers much chance.

Next summer, Belgium's flagship electronic music event will return to De Schorre festival grounds in Boom (Antwerp province) across two weekends: 16 to 18 July and 23 to 25 July.

The much-anticipated theme of the 2027 edition and the festival's official line-up will not be revealed until next year.

Across previous summers, De Schorre has hosted Belgian electronic heavyweights like Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, alongside international regulars like Armin van Buuren and Martin Garrix.

More than a dozen themed stages typically split the grounds across techno, house, trance and hardstyle.

How Tomorrowland grew into a Belgian summer staple

The festival was launched in Boom in 2005 by brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, as a single-day event drawing around 9,000 attendees.

Over two decades, the Belgian brand expanded into a two-weekend colossus. Now it draws roughly 400,000 visitors from over 200 countries each July.

Tens of thousands of guests camp right next door at DreamVille, a temporary festival town complete with bakeries, shops and gyms. That annual influx transforms the quiet municipalities of Boom and neighbouring Rumst into a global music hub for half of July.

Antwerp-based organiser Wearone.world has also exported the concept overseas, staging Tomorrowland Winter in the French Alps as well as editions in several other countries, including Brazil and Thailand.

Ticket prices

Standard one-day passes cost €144 in pre-sale, and climb to €159 once worldwide sales launch. For a full three-day weekend ticket, festival-goers pay €335 in pre-sale, or €410 during the worldwide release.

Residents of Boom, Rumst and the wider Rupel region get a discount – €125 for a single day and €310 for three days. They also gain first access on Friday 29 January before international buyers enter the queue.

Meanwhile, travel and accommodation bundles through Global Journey go on sale on Saturday 30 January. These all-in packages pair festival admission with flights, trains, buses or hotel stays across Belgium and neighbouring countries.

Buyers typically register a Tomorrowland account online ahead of the sale windows. Still, worldwide passes routinely vanish within minutes.