Maredsous Abbey’s Christmas market will go ahead after a gas cylinder exploded there on Sunday morning, injuring five people, two of them critically.

The abbey said the decision was taken in consultation with the municipality of Anhée and market organiser Colors Production.

In a statement, the abbey said the abbot and his council had considered both suspending and continuing the event. It said the decision had been difficult in view of the strong emotions caused by the incident.

The abbey has decided to keep both the Christmas market and the ice rink open, while paying respect to those who were injured.

A space for reflection will be set up where the destroyed chalet stood, allowing visitors to pay their respects and show support for the victims and their families.

All entertainment at the market has been cancelled, and only Christmas music will be played.

The abbey added that the market will continue only under strict safety conditions, approved by the relevant authorities and enforced by the organiser.