Belgian police uncovered several cannabis plantations linked to a suspected Albanian gang during eight searches on Thursday, arresting three men and dismantling a site with over 1,500 plants.

The searches were carried out in Brasschaat, Bree, Jemappes, Jemeppe, Leuven, Liège, Schilde and Wommelgem, according to the Leuven Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation began several months ago after police stopped a rented vehicle during a traffic check and found items commonly associated with cannabis plantations. These included empty packaging from electric heaters, a roll of blackout tape, a large number of empty grip seal bags and several sets of keys.

Investigators then focused on identifying a suspected Albanian criminal organisation believed to specialise in setting up and operating professional cannabis plantations across Belgium.

Three suspects were arrested during the operation: a 26-year-old man in Brasschaat, a 26-year-old man in Jemappes and a 34-year-old man in Wommelgem.

They were questioned and are due to appear before an investigating judge, who will decide whether to issue arrest warrants.

Professional cannabis plantations were found and dismantled in Brasschaat and Jemappes.

The Brasschaat site contained more than 1,500 cannabis plants.

At other addresses, detectives found signs suggesting cannabis plantations had previously been operated there, while illegal electricity connections were discovered at several locations.

Cash and equipment used for cannabis production were also seized during the searches, the prosecutor’s office said.