Eddy Merckx will be among cycling representatives received by Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday morning, the Union Cycliste Internationale said on Thursday.

The Pope will meet a group of legendary riders at an event organised by the Dicastery for Culture and Education in collaboration with the UCI.

Merckx, described by the UCI as a sporting icon and the greatest rider in history, will attend.

The 81-year-old Belgian won the Tour de France five times, the Giro d’Italia five times, the Vuelta a España once and claimed three world titles.

It will be the second papal audience for Merckx, known as 'The Cannibal.' He was previously received by Pope Paul VI on 16 May 1974.

Other well-known riders due to attend include Dutch cyclists Demi Vollering and Annemiek van Vleuten, France’s Jeannie Longo, Ukraine’s Anna Kulyzhuk, Colombia’s Mariana Pajón, France’s Bernard Hinault and Paul Seixas, American Greg LeMond, Britain’s Mark Cavendish and Chris Froome, Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali and Francesco Moser, Spain’s Miguel Induráin and Spanish Paralympian Ricardo Ten Argilés.

Around 100 guests are expected in Rome, according to the UCI. They will include leading figures and current champions from men’s and women’s cycling, including para-cycling, as well as officials from various federations.

Organisers of the men’s and women’s editions of the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España will also be present, alongside organisers of other races held across five continents.

After the audience, a brief ceremony will take place during which the UCI will symbolically donate several bicycles to Caritas Rome.

The initiative has been organised by Athletica Vaticana, the Vatican’s multi-sport association, which is also a member of the UCI.