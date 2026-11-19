Europe’s battery cell production capacity rose by 28% in 2025, but Asian companies still controlled 98% of that capacity, leaving Europe at risk of missing out on more than €10 billion in profits by 2030, according to Deloitte.

At first glance, the European battery industry appears to be making progress.

Production capacity for electric vehicle battery cells increased to 122 GWh in 2025, while global capacity rose by 26% to 920 GWh.

However, Deloitte said ownership of that capacity tells a very different story. European companies hold only a marginal share.

Europe accounts for 13% of global cell manufacturing capacity compared with 77% for Asia.

The consultancy warned that as much as €10.5 billion in profits from cell production and materials refining could flow to Asia by 2030 if Europe remains dependent on non-European suppliers.

The finding comes from Deloitte’s latest Battery Maturity Assessment, based on a survey of 222 decision-makers across Europe’s battery value chain.

According to the report, strengthening Europe’s position will require more than building new factories. It said greater focus is needed on materials refining, cell production, industrial execution and a more predictable investment environment.

Companies say regulation is one of the biggest obstacles. Eight in 10 respondents said the regulatory framework has a negative impact on battery projects, compared with 67% who cited cost structures.

As a result, the industry is calling first and foremost for faster permitting procedures.

Deloitte’s report also highlights major delivery problems. Only around four in 10 planned battery projects in Europe are completed in full, while nearly a quarter are never finished and about a third are scaled back.

Europe scores strongly in research and development - 3.4 out of 5 - but much more weakly in processes and production, at 1.8 out of 5.

Deloitte said this shows the real gap lies not in technology, but in large-scale industrialisation.