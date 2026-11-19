Since the start of September, Samusocial, which provides assistance to homeless people and asylum seekers, has had to turn away nearly nine in 10 homeless families seeking shelter in Brussels.

This is because of a lack of available places, the organisation said on Thursday, on the eve of World Children’s Day.

Between 1 September and 31 October, 3,778 people from families requested accommodation from Samusocial, 61% more than during the same period in 2025.

Only 382 were given shelter, while 3,396 were refused, a year-on-year rise of 62% in refusals. This happened despite the organisation having a record 577 places available for families.

Samusocial said the apparent contradiction was due to severe congestion in its centres. According to the organisation, at least one in three people with residence rights in Belgium are unable to leave the centres.

It said second-line support facilities do not have enough capacity, and access to suitable housing is blocked.

“It is becoming almost impossible to refer families to shelters,” said Thibault Dutoit, head of transitional accommodation. He added that Brussels’ private rental market had become “almost inaccessible” for people on low incomes.

Samusocial also pointed to tougher migration policies in Belgium and across Europe as a worsening factor, saying residence procedures were becoming “increasingly long and restrictive”.

The organisation highlighted the Dublin procedure, under which the first EU country a person enters is responsible for examining their asylum application.

According to Samusocial, the maximum waiting period under that procedure has increased from 18 months to three years. During that time, the families concerned remain in its centres, preventing new arrivals from being accommodated.

It also noted that last Friday Belgium’s inner cabinet approved a draft law removing the right to reception for people subject to the Dublin procedure.

Samusocial further warned about the situation of women fleeing domestic violence. It said that by leaving an abusive partner, some women can lose their right to stay in the country.

In those cases, their only option is to apply for regularisation, a process that can take up to two years.

The organisation also said family reunification had become more difficult, including for people in work with stable incomes.

The minimum income now required for family reunification is €2,200 net, plus an extra 10% for each child.

Faced with the overcrowding, staff said they were being forced into “impossible choices.”

“As a last resort, we sometimes accommodate two families in the same room,” said Jimmy Vandael, head of the main emergency reception centre for families.