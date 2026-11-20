A burst water main flooded Brussels’ Boulevard Lambermont overnight, with water also flowing into the nearby Rue de Jérusalem and inundating several cellars and a store.

Boulevard Lambermont was under water for some time before the flooding spread towards Rue de Jérusalem.

Several basements were flooded, along with a branch of the supermarket chain Colruyt. Sibelga checked the gas and electricity supplies, according to fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

Further follow-up is being handled by the water company Vivaqua.