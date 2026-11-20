Bonjour, hallo and happy Friday!

The Brussels-Capital Region wants to strengthen its ties with the European Union in the city. The region’s Minister-President, Boris Dilliès (MR), underlined this desire with a political summit between his government and the EU institutions earlier this week.

The meeting brought together representatives of the Brussels and federal governments, senior officials from the European institutions, including European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Piotr Serafin, and Vice-President of the European Parliament Sophie Wilmès.

Topics on the agenda included security and cleanliness around the Brussels-Midi and Brussels-North stations, as well as the management and quality of public spaces around the EU institutions, with particular attention to the Schuman roundabout. What came of it? Read here.

Meanwhile, tax inspectors in Belgium are questioning the fairness of management company fiscal arrangements, as these allow highly paid self-employed workers to benefit from tax reductions that are unavailable to most workers.

A growing number of management company directors in the country are using loopholes to significantly reduce their tax burden and personal living costs.

Ministers have been considering proposals to limit which tax benefits management company directors could claim, but as reporter Christopher Richards explains, any kind of reform to this scheme is difficult, as the debate around their use is complex and emotionally charged. Read more here.

We also have an article by regular contributor Dennis Abbott, about a major exhibition celebrating the renowned 19th-century artist J.M.W. Turner and his contemporaries.

It opens today at the Bozar in Lille – which is pulling out the stops to attract visitors from Brussels and Belgium. Find out what’s in store here.

If you prefer to stay closer to home, we also have our usual guide of things to do in Brussels this weekend. Reporter Chase Pray found a diverse lineup of festivals, live shows and tours to look forward to at the end of this week.

I also want to draw your attention to another interesting event happening on Sunday: "Behind The News: A news commentary with James Kanter & guests” at Full Circle House in Brussels.

James Kanter, the host of our EU Scream Podcast, will speak with journalists and cut through the noise of a relentless news cycle in Brussels. The event will also be recorded live for a future episode of the EU Scream Podcast.

And one last thing: don’t forget about the national strike on Monday. You can find out what disruptions to expect here.

If you have any thoughts, comments, tips or suggestions, send them to m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a good weekend!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

“The presence of the European institutions is an opportunity for Brussels, but it is also a responsibility. The people who work and live here must be able to feel at home in our city.” Read more.

Inspectors question the fairness of management company fiscal rules that allow highly paid self-employed workers to benefit from tax reductions unavailable to most workers. Read more.

Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau and his party have not heard from Prime Minister Bart De Wever after not being invited to the latest round of budget talks. Read more.

The government is considering lowering the threshold for its securities tax from €1 million to €750,000 as part of plans to raise an additional €600 million. Read more.

“We previously staged the show at the Villa Vauban in Luxembourg where it attracted a record attendance of 24,000. I think we can expect many more than that.” Read more.

Belgium will face Germany in the Nations League quarterfinals, with the winner set to meet either Norway or England in the semifinals. Read more.

Don't put your weekend plans on ice because of the chilly weather. Here are The Brussels Times top indoor picks for this weekend. Read more.