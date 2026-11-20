Traffic disruption is expected in Brussels on Monday 23 November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to a national demonstration, police said on Friday.

The march will start on Boulevard Roi Albert II near Brussels-North station, and end at the Esplanade de l’Europe at Brussels-South station.

It will pass through Boulevard du Jardin Botanique and the Inner Ring Road, and police have advised people to avoid those areas.

Boulevard du Jardin Botanique will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m.

The Reyers and Cinquantenaire tunnels will close at 10 a.m. Tunnels on the Inner Ring Road may also be shut from that time.

Public transport operator STIB has warned of interruptions and diversions because of the march and because some of its staff will take part in the action.

Belgian rail operator SNCB said heavy passenger traffic is possible on trains to and from Brussels, as well as outside Brussels-North and Brussels-South stations.

The CSC, FGTB and Synova trade unions have called for a joint “major citizens’ mobilisation” on Monday to protest against the federal government’s austerity policies and falling purchasing power.