Namur’s end-of-year celebrations, now renamed Namur Scintille ('Namur Sparkles' in English), will begin on 27 November with a revamped Christmas market and new attractions across the city.

This was announced on Friday by the councillor in charge, Charlotte Déom.

The Christmas market will run until 31 December. It will open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, from 11:00 a.m to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Inspired by The Nutcracker, Place d’Armes will host 48 chalets. The Swiss chalet that had stood there for several years will be replaced by a Christmas pyramid.

On Place de l’Ange, six chalets and a galloping carousel will add a Belle Époque touch to festivities designed to feel more traditional.

As in previous years, an ice rink will be installed on Place de l’Ange until 3 January. The square will also feature several chalets and a new Christmas tree-shaped ride.

Another new feature will appear on Place Maurice Servais, where a market for local craftspeople will be held alongside Santa’s House.

Father Christmas will be there on Wednesdays 9, 16 and 23 December, and Saturdays 12 and 19 December, from 14:00 to 18:00, with free photo sessions.

Father Christmas will also parade through Place d’Armes and Place de l’Ange on 10, 13, 17 and 20 December, handing out sweets.

The programme will further include festive lights and entertainment across the city, winter storytelling for children on 2 December, and torchlit walks at the Citadel on 18 and 19 December.

The celebrations will culminate in a Saint Nicholas parade departing from Le Delta on 5 December and a New Year’s Eve fireworks display launched from the Confluence.