Belgium’s BEL 20 index fell for a fifth straight session on Friday, closing at 5,797.75 points, down 1.49% on the day and 5.26% lower than a week earlier.

AB InBev was the only stock in the benchmark to rise. It closed up 0.22% at €73.00, standing alone against a broadly weaker market ahead of the weekend.

Among the biggest fallers were several of the previous day’s gainers. Aperam dropped 5.89% to €31.32 , while Melexis lost 5.24% to €52.50 and Umicore fell 4.75% to €15.84.

Financial stocks also came under pressure. KBC slipped 3.35% to €108.05 , Ageas declined 1.51% to €75.10 and Lotus Bakeries edged 0.44% lower to €13,660 .

In pharmaceuticals and chemicals, Argenx lost 0.63% to €852.80. Solvay fell 1.91% to €23.66, Syensqo dropped 2.22% to €74.90 and UCB gave up 1.27% to end on €279.60.

Elsewhere, Azelis fell 1.60% to €11.65 and Elia slipped 0.71% to €126.30. Ackermans & van Haaren lost 3.30% to €258.20, while D’Ieteren fell 1.50% to €170.40.

GBL declined 1.33% to €77.90 and Sofina dropped 2.61% to €261.00.

In property shares, Aedifica slipped 0.16% to €63.60, Montea fell 0.88% to €67.70 and WDP lost 1.74% to end on €18.67.

Outside the BEL 20, Ekopak stood out with a 17.5% jump to €3.45. By contrast, Cenergy fell 4.4% to €21.02 and Viohalco dropped 8.6% to €14.72.

Ontex lost 6.0% to end on €1.132 and Materialise fell 4.2% to close the day at €5.70. Econocom dropped 5.7% to €1.405, EVS declined by 4.1% to finish on €14.52, Bekaert fell 2.4% to €39.65 and Barco lost 4.0%, ending on €5.68.

bpost dropped 4.6% to €0.71 and Banqup fell by 4.4% to €0.78. Nyxoah lost 6.4% to finish on €0.748, Biotalys declined by 4.7% to €1.62, Hyloris fell 3.5% to €4.15 and Onward Medical dropped 4.4% to end on €1.39.

At about 4.30p.m., the euro traded at 1.0990 US dollars, up slightly from 1.0985 dollars the previous day. A one-kilogramme gold bar was trading at around €103,950, down€3,960 euros.