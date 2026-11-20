The Brussels Parliament on Friday overwhelmingly approved an ordinance confirming the shift to an electric taxi fleet, alongside support measures to help operators adapt.

From 1 January 2027, every newly registered taxi in Brussels must be a zero-emission vehicle.

Several accompanying measures are included in the legislation to ease the transition.

Existing taxis with internal combustion engines will be allowed to operate for two more years, giving operators more time to comply with the new rules.

The maximum vehicle age will rise from seven to nine years, but only for taxis registered before 1 January 2027.

By the end of 2035 at the latest, none of these petrol or diesel vehicles will still be allowed on the road.

Brussels’ low-emission zone will continue to apply to taxis without exception, meaning diesel taxis could disappear from circulation even earlier.

The rules on replacement vehicles have also been relaxed. They may now be used for six months, renewable once for a further six months, instead of the current three-month limit.

The change reflects the longer repair and inspection times for electric vehicles, as well as the absence of an electric taxi rental market.

Extensions will not be automatic. Operators must notify the administration in advance and provide supporting documents showing that their vehicle remains unavailable or that a new vehicle has been ordered.

Any permanent replacement vehicle must still be a zero-emission taxi.

Taxis adapted for passengers with reduced mobility are exempt from the new rules because suitable electric vehicles are very hard, if not impossible, to find.

The main obstacle is the location of the batteries, which makes it hard to convert electric vehicles for wheelchair access and other accessibility needs.

Brussels currently has 143 rank taxis and 44 street-hail taxis adapted for passengers with reduced mobility.