A 46-year-old man has been given an 18-month suspended prison sentence by the Namur Criminal Court for computer fraud and breach of trust after admitting he used his neighbour’s banking app to steal nearly €15,000.

The court had reviewed the case after the defendant challenged an earlier judgment, which had sentenced him in absentia to two years in prison.

However, the man, who is homeless in Brussels, said he was not satisfied with the new ruling.

The offences took place in Sambreville between 25 November 2019 and 2020. Prosecutors said he installed his neighbour’s banking app on his own phone and used it several times, taking a total of €14,910.

At the hearing, he admitted to the charges. “I am the guilty one, 100%,” he told the court.

The former ArcelorMittal employee said his personal life had deteriorated after a separation. He told the court that he had lost control of his life after discovering his former partner with a friend. He then fell into alcohol abuse, lost his job and became homeless.

He also referred to a dispute with Secal, the national child-support agency, which he claimed was deducting his entire salary, prompting him to stop working.

He said he had used the stolen money in the hope of winning at the casino and paying off his debts.

The suspect had already been convicted in 2018 for assault causing injury and asked the court for the greatest possible leniency.

At the hearing, the public prosecutor said she did not oppose favourable or probationary measures, while asking for the original judgment to be upheld.

On Friday, Namur Criminal Court imposed a new sentence of 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, which will in effect lead to his release in the coming days.

The defendant immediately said he was unhappy with the decision. He said prison conditions were acceptable and that he wanted to remain in custody so he could receive support.

“That’s a nursery where they put me,” he said. He added that he would challenge the ruling again and asked the public prosecutor to so, too.