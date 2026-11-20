Fitch has affirmed Belgium’s A+ credit rating with a stable outlook, praising its strong and diversified economy, while warning that political deadlock could undermine efforts to repair public finances.

The agency’s assessment follows recent reviews by Moody’s on 10 October and Standard & Poor’s on 24 October, and broadly reaches the same conclusion.

Fitch said Belgium’s rating is supported by a prosperous, diversified economy, with income per head and governance indicators well above the median for similarly rated A-category countries, and by its membership of the Eurozone.

Strengths offset by rising debt, political uncertainty

However, it said these strengths are offset by very high and rising public debt, along with a political and institutional landscape that makes budget consolidation more difficult.

Fitch also pointed to the ongoing negotiations, highlighting what it called a high degree of political uncertainty.

At the same time, the agency noted that prolonged and complex political talks are not unusual in Belgium. It said a similarly tense deadlock last year was eventually resolved and that it expects a comparable outcome this time.

Still, Fitch warned that a failure in the current talks could have serious consequences. In particular, it said Belgium’s debt could rise faster relative to GDP than it currently forecasts if politicians fail to agree on budget-tightening measures.

Efforts to contain social spending acknowledged

The agency said Belgium’s debt burden is already among the highest of all countries rated in the A category and warned of a potential snowball effect from 2030 onwards.

Fitch acknowledged reforms already introduced to contain social spending, including measures linked to unemployment, the return to work of people on long-term sick leave and pensions.

But it also warned that planned personal income tax reform, combined with higher interest costs, is likely to push the deficit up again.

On economic growth, Fitch said Belgium remains especially exposed to energy prices because of the importance of its chemicals and pharmaceutical industries.

It also warned that Belgium’s wage indexation system could erode any recovery in labour cost competitiveness.

Fitch's message is a warning, Prime Minister stresses

The rating decision comes as budget talks remain stuck and tensions are rising within the governing majority.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever,who is due to report back to the King on Monday, has described Fitch’s message as a warning.

Bart De Wever said Fitch had decided, for now, to keep Belgium’s rating stable in view of the efforts already made by the government.

But, he added, the warning was clear: if the reform drive stalls, the rating will fall and interest rates will rise.

He said there was therefore no room for complacency and expressed hope that all parties would take the warning seriously.