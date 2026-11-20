A man was robbed after withdrawing cash from an ATM in central Nivelles, but the suspect was later arrested, the Walloon Brabant Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Friday evening.

Police were called on Wednesday evening to the entrance area of the cashpoint on Rue du Géant after an assailant assaulted a 40-year-old customer.

The attacker struck his victim, then stole the money he had just withdrawn, along with cigarettes he was carrying, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

After being questioned, he left Nivelles police station with a summons to appear before the Walloon Brabant Criminal Court for a fast-track procedure.