Belgium will enjoy a mostly dry and often sunny weekend and start to next week, although mornings will remain cold with local fog, icy patches and temperatures dropping below freezing in some areas.

Saturday will be largely sunny, with more cloud at times in some places. In the Ardennes, the day may begin grey, with a risk of freezing fog and slippery roads.

A few showers may still affect the north and north-west early in the day. Maximum temperatures will range from 4°C in the High Fens to 9°C in western areas, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

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Saturday evening and the first part of the night will be clear to lightly cloudy. Later, high cloud will gradually spread from the French border.

Mist or low cloud may form very locally overnight. Minimum temperatures will fall to around -3°C in the High Fens, about 0°C in central parts of the country and 2°C on the coast.

Sunday will stay dry after a cold start, with some local patches of fog possible in the morning. The northern half of the country will be fairly sunny.

In the south, the weather will be cloudier, with more high cloud expected, especially near the French border. Afternoon temperatures will reach between 3°C and 7°C.

Monday will remain dry, starting with local low cloud and temperatures around or below freezing. Most places will turn sunny later, although some areas may stay hazy.

Highs on Monday will range from 0°C to 5°C, depending on how much sunshine develops. Another cold night is expected to follow, with frost likely to become widespread.

Tuesday will then be mostly sunny, though periods of high cloud are still possible. Maximum temperatures will range between 2°C and 6°C.