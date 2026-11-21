Nine motorcycles were stolen from the Supermotorschool in Lommel during a break-in overnight from Thursday to Friday, leaving the family business facing losses worth tens of thousands of euros.

The theft was announced by the riding school itself on social media.

The stolen vehicles include seven Yamaha YZ 450F motorcycles, as well as one Yamaha YZ85 and one YZ65.

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Owner and former motocross rider Marcel van Drunen said the thieves were almost certainly a group of at least three people.

They are believed to have used a white van, probably a Peugeot Boxer with a tail lift and Dutch number plates.

Van Drunen said the business is his family’s life’s work, built over many years through hard work and dedication, and that a great deal was taken from them in a single night.

He has appealed for information about the theft and asked anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward.

He is also asking people to check whether there may be relevant camera footage and to stay alert in case any of the stolen motorcycles or parts are offered for sale online.