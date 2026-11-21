A 34-year-old woman and her 15-month-old daughter have been missing in Brussels since Thursday, according to a missing persons notice issued on Saturday by the federal police and Child Focus.

The notice says Xhensila Mani left a shelter on Marie Curie Square in Anderlecht at about 10:15 on Thursday 19 November 2026. No trace of her has been found since.

She left the shelter with her daughter, Maria, who is 15 months old. The child was wearing a pink-orange winter outfit and a brown hat shaped like a little bear.

Mani is an Albanian national and speaks only her mother tongue. She is of average build, between 1.65 and 1.70 metres tall, and has long brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black padded coat, black trousers and grey Adidas trainers. She was also carrying a black shoulder bag.