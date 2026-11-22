Police in Halle-Vilvoorde are seeking suspects over two sexual assaults in Halle in March and April, which prosecutors believe may be linked.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, both incidents involved a similar method, happened at almost the same place and time of day, and took place only a few weeks apart. Investigators have CCTV footage, but the images are not clear enough to confirm whether the same perpetrators were involved.

The first incident happened on Wednesday 18 March 2026 at about 17:45 in the alley known as Het Ganske van Janske, which links Scheepswerfkaai with Brusselsesteenweg. An unidentified man assaulted a woman there.

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In a police appeal, investigators said the man had shortly beforehand been at the skatepark at the De Bres sports complex. He then went to the athletics track and moved towards the junction of Fons Vandenmaelestraat and Willamekaai, near the lock bridge on the Brussels-Charleroi canal.

There, he spotted the victim while she was jogging and began following her along Kristoffelpad, before continuing to Scheepswerfkaai and into the alley. He then grabbed her from behind. When she started shouting, he let go and ran away towards Willamekaai.

The suspect was described as of average build, with medium-length black dreadlocks, dressed entirely in black. He was also wearing a black hat and carrying a dark shoulder bag.

A few weeks later, on Friday 3 April 2026 at about 17:40, a similar attack took place at the junction of Jean Larroystraat and Kanaalbrugstraat in Halle.

Police said two men noticed the victim as she crossed the road towards Nederhempark, near the lock bridge on the Brussels-Charleroi canal. They followed her for some time, after which one of the men grabbed her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

Both fell into the grass, where the attacker touched her inappropriately. The second man stood watch, and when a cyclist approached, both suspects fled in the direction of the Audi garage further along Jean Larroystraat.

The man who assaulted the woman was wearing black-framed glasses and had covered his face. He had bags under his eyes and white spots beneath them, and was dressed in black clothing with a white stripe on the sleeves.

The second man, who acted as a lookout, was wearing a long dark puffer coat and a light-coloured hooded top, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects is asked to contact investigators via the form on the federal police website or by calling the freephone number 0800 30 300.

Police are also asking any other possible victims who have not yet filed a complaint to come forward.